Home / Sports / Aminul Islam re-elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board president

Aminul Islam re-elected as Bangladesh Cricket Board president

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 6 (ANI): Aminul Islam has been re-elected unopposed as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president. He will serve a four-year term.

Faruque Ahmed, the former BCB president, and Shakhawat Hossain were elected as vice-presidents. The day-long election, which included physical votes and e-ballots, was held in a hotel in Dhaka, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The BCB election saw 115 votes cast out of 156 eligible voters, with 23 directors elected across three categories. Two additional directors, M. Isfaq Hossain and Yasir Mohammad Faysal Ashik, were later nominated by the National Sports Council (NSC) to complete the 25-member board.

The election process is two-fold. The voters, called councillors, elect 23 board directors in three separate categories. Aminul was one of ten directors elected from the first category, which includes only the divisions and districts of the country. The second category is the all-powerful Dhaka clubs, which elect the majority of 12 directors. The third category includes representatives from different institutions, former cricketers, captains, and several other organisations.

Three former captains are now on the board of directors, including Aminul, Faruque and Khaled Mashud. Former Bangladesh cricketer Abdur Razzak was nominated from the Khulna sub-category unopposed, becoming a board director. He had recently left his job as a senior men's selector.

After he was confirmed as the new president, Aminul said he wanted to continue in this role after "falling in love with Bangladesh cricket's development".

Aminul played 13 Tests and 39 ODIs, and led the side during their maiden appearance in the World Cup in 1999. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

