Amir Jangoo added to West Indies squad as cover for injured Jewel Andrew ahead of India T20Is

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo has been added to the team’s T20I squad for the upcoming T20I series against India as cover for Jewel Andrew, who sustained a finger injury during the third ODI on Saturday, according to the ICC website.

He injured a finger while taking a catch to dismiss Naman Dhir at cover and was subsequently taken to hospital for scans. While the scans revealed no fracture, Andrew did not bat during West Indies’ successful chase.

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He continues to be monitored by the West Indies medical team and has not been ruled out of the T20I series.

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Jangoo enters the T20I setup on the back of strong recent form. Although he has played seven T20Is since making his international debut in December 2024, it was his impressive showing in the ODI series against India that drew significant attention.

He began the series with an unbeaten 58 in the opening ODI, followed it with 114 in the second match and scored 67 in the third, finishing with 239 runs.

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His aggregate put him third among the leading run-scorers across both teams, behind India captain Shubman Gill and West Indies skipper Shai Hope.

His inclusion gives West Indies another wicketkeeping and batting option ahead of the five-match T20I series.

Jangoo has scored 163 runs in seven T20Is at a strike rate of 120.74. He will now aim to carry his ODI form into the shortest format when West Indies face India in the opening T20I in Lucknow on Tuesday.

West Indies updated T20I squad: Shai Hope (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer. (ANI)

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