Amit Mishra shares insights on focus, teamwork, adaptability in cricket

Amit Mishra shares insights on focus, teamwork, adaptability in cricket

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Oct 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Former Indian spinner Amit Mishra on Friday candidly spoke about his cricketing journey, managing expectations, handling setbacks, and the mental discipline needed to perform at the highest level.

Advertisement

During an event organised by Media Mantra MM Dialogues 2.0. in Gurugram he highlighted the importance of preparation, teamwork, and adaptability in achieving long-term success. His remarks struck a chord with the audience, inspiring parallels between professional cricket and the communications industry

Advertisement

"I had a wonderful time and truly enjoyed sharing perspectives with the enthusiastic Media Mantra team. Whether in cricket or communication, focus and teamwork remain key. It is encouraging to see an organisation that invests so actively in learning," Amit Mishra said.

Advertisement

Udit Pathak, Founder Director of Media Mantra Group, said, "At Media Mantra, we believe growth happens when knowledge flows freely. MM Dialogues, an industry-first initiative, was designed to bridge the gap between practice and perspective, and each session reinforces that vision. Having Amit Mishra with us was truly memorable because his experiences mirror many of the qualities we value in our work -- patience, focus, and perseverance. His stories reminded us that success is never an overnight result but a product of daily discipline." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

