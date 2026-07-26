Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya congratulate Rishikanta Singh for winning silver at Commonwealth Games 2026

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday congratulated Indian weightlifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh for winning the silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Rishikanta's silver medal marked India's first at the ongoing Games, while it was the second overall after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar's bronze medal earlier.

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In a post on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Rishikanta Singh on winning the silver medal, saying he had made the nation proud and wishing him continued success in the future.

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"Kudos to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning the Silver Medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. You have made the nation proud with your victory. May success always be your companion," he said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated Rishikanta on winning the silver medal, saying the entire nation was proud of his achievement.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning the Silver Medal in Weightlifting Men's 60kg. The entire nation is proud of you," he said.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulated Rishikanta's achievement, saying his performance had brought pride to the country and wished him further success.

"When hard work meets determination, the Tricolour flies higher. Another medal, another moment of pride for the nation. Congratulations to Rishikant Singh on clinching the Silver Medal in the Men's 60kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable achievement has made India proud. Wishing you continued success. Jai Hind," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Rishikanta, praising his determination, strength and resilience, and wishing him many more podium finishes.

"Another shining moment for Indian sports! Heartiest congratulations to Rishikanta Singh Chanambam on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's 60 kg Weightlifting event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Your remarkable performance reflects unwavering determination, strength & resilience. The nation is immensely proud of you. Wishing you many more podium finishes ahead," he said.

Rishikanta finished with a combined total of 264kg (121kg snatch + 143kg clean and jerk), while Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 273kg (121kg snatch + 152kg clean and jerk). Kenya's Joshua Mboya took bronze with 260kg (115kg + 145kg), according to ESPN.

The Indian lifter made a strong start in the snatch, successfully clearing 116kg before improving to 119kg. On his final attempt, Rishikanta lifted 121kg to break the Commonwealth Games snatch record and set a new personal best. Kasdan, however, matched the 121kg effort moments later, leaving the two lifters tied at the top after the opening discipline.

In the clean and jerk, Rishikanta safely opened with a successful lift of 143kg to take the overall lead temporarily with a total of 264kg. Kasdan responded by clearing 145kg and then 149kg to move ahead with 270kg, putting the pressure back on the Indian.

Needing 151kg on his final attempt to reclaim the lead, Rishikanta completed the clean but was unable to lock out the jerk, ending his challenge for gold. Kasdan then capped off a dominant performance by lifting 152kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to register a Games record total of 273kg. (ANI)

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