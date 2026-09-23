Amit Shah, Rekha Gupta, PT Usha, Shikhar Dhawan congratulate Mirabai Chanu on Asian Games silver

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and Indian Olympic Association (IOC) President PT Usha on Wednesday congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning silver in the women’s 49 kg category at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

Chanu secured her maiden Asian Games medal with a combined lift of 198 kg, ending a long wait for a podium finish at the continental event. The Olympic medallist completed all three of her snatch attempts, lifting 83kg, 85kg and 87kg.

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In the clean and jerk, she opened with 107 kg before successfully lifting 111 kg in her second attempt to finish with a total of 198 kg.

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In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “Mirabai Chanu lifts India’s pride to a new high! Congratulations on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 49 kg Weightlifting at #AsianGames2026. Your remarkable achievement paves the path of inspiration for young athletes. May victory always light your path.”

CM Rekha Gupta also congratulated Mirabai Chanu in an X post, saying, “Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning Silver in the Women’s 49kg Weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. With power in every lift and steel in her resolve, Mirabai has put Indian weightlifting back on the Asian Games podium after 28 years. A champion’s lift. Congratulations, Mirabai!”

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IOC President PT Usha called Mirabai’s performance a proud moment, praising her determination, resilience and commitment.

“A very special and proud moment for me to see Mirabai Chanu win Silver for India. Mirabai, I have seen your determination, resilience and immense commitment to the sport, and this medal is another reflection of the champion you are. Your journey continues to inspire millions of young athletes across India. Congratulations and well done,” PT Usha said in an X post.

Dhawan, on the other hand, said, “What a moment, @mirabai_chanu! Finally, an Asian Games medal to add to an incredible career. And ending India’s 28-year wait in weightlifting. Take a bow!”

North Korea’s Ri Song Gum won gold with a total lift of 215 kg, while Wijayana claimed bronze. The silver marked another significant milestone in Chanu’s decorated career. A Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist and three-time Commonwealth Games champion, she became the second Indian weightlifter after Karnam Malleshwari to win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships.

Chanu had narrowly missed an Asian Games podium finish at Hangzhou in 2023, when an injury forced her to withdraw from her final clean and jerk attempt, leaving her fourth.

The 32-year-old entered the Aichi-Nagoya Games after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, adding another major medal to her collection.

Born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, Chanu began formal weightlifting training in 2008. She rose from humble beginnings to become one of India’s most celebrated athletes, with her journey inspiring a new generation of weightlifters. (ANI)

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