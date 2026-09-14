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Home / Sports / Amritsar Soormas crowned inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League champions after dominant eight-wicket win

Amritsar Soormas crowned inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League champions after dominant eight-wicket win

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ANI
Updated At : 02:17 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 14 (ANI): Amritsar Soormas produced a clinical all-round performance to lift the inaugural Sher-E-Punjab T20 League title, defeating Ludhiana Lions by eight wickets in the final at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Sunday night.

Chasing 143 for victory, Amritsar Soormas made light work of the target, reaching 144/2 in just 16.4 overs to seal the championship in commanding fashion, according to a release.

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After Ludhiana Lions were restricted to 142 in their allotted 20 overs, the Soormas’ chase was anchored by Sahaj Dhawan, who remained unbeaten on 63 off 53 deliveries. Captain Naman Dhir then provided a blistering contribution at the top, smashing 29 off just 12 balls, including four sixes. Rahul Kumar finished the job in style, remaining unbeaten on 42 off 30 balls as the Amritsar Soormas reached the target with 20 balls to spare.

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Earlier, the Amritsar Soormas bowling attack kept Ludhiana Lions in check, with Mayank Markande leading the way with an impressive spell of 3/17. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award for the final, the release said.

The title capped a spectacular campaign for Naman Dhir, who was named Player of the Series after being one of the tournament’s most dominant performers with the bat. Naman Dhir produced a stunning 173 off 64 balls during the league stage and also struck a crucial 91 off 37 balls in the semi-final to power the Amritsar Soormas into the title clash.

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Naman Dhir’s explosive performances were central to Amritsar Soorma's title-winning campaign, with the captain consistently setting the tone for the Amritsar Soormas’ high-scoring batting unit.

With a composed chase, a disciplined bowling effort and outstanding contributions from their captain throughout the tournament, Amritsar Soormas delivered when it mattered most, becoming the first-ever champions of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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