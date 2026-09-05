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Home / Sports / Amritsar Soormas gear up for crucial four-match playoff push with inspiring team-bonding evening

Amritsar Soormas gear up for crucial four-match playoff push with inspiring team-bonding evening

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ANI
Updated At : 05:47 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Mohali (Punjab) [India], September 5 (ANI): With their Sher-e-Punjab T20 League playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Amritsar Soormas have entered the defining week of their campaign with renewed energy and togetherness, as the squad prepares for four league matches that could shape their season.

Ahead of the decisive run-in, the franchise brought together its players, management and support staff for a special team-bonding evening on Friday, where celebrated singer Khan Saab launched the official Amritsar Soormas anthem live before the entire squad.

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The singer, whose soulful melodies in film 'Dhurandhar' has resonated with millions, followed up the anthem launch with a performance of some of his biggest hits, creating an electrifying atmosphere filled with pride, emotion and renewed belief, as per a press release.

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The Amritsar Soormas anthem celebrates the city's unwavering spirit, resilience and fearless character, qualities deeply rooted in Amritsar's history and Punjab's rich legacy of courage. The anthem pays tribute to the people who stand tall in the face of adversity, embodying the grit, passion and fighting spirit that define both the city and the franchise.

Having won one of their opening four matches, the Soormas know every remaining fixture carries significant importance as they look to climb into the playoff places.

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Led by star batter Abhishek Sharma, the Amritsar Soormas have emerged as one of the tournament's most entertaining sides, with their fearless brand of cricket reflecting the franchise's identity. Abhishek has led from the front with his explosive strokeplay, while players like Naman Dhir and the rest of the batting unit have consistently embraced an aggressive approach that has thrilled fans and kept the team firmly in the hunt despite a challenging start.

The players embraced the evening as a timely morale booster, with the performance serving as a reminder of the unwavering support they enjoy from fans across Punjab.

With four crucial league matches remaining, the Soormas now turn their attention back to the field, determined to carry the energy and togetherness forged off the field into a strong finish as they chase a place in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League playoffs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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