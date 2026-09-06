Amsterdam Flames hold their nerve to Dublin Guardians in 9-run thriller

Voorburg [Netherlands], September 6 (ANI): Amsterdam Flames held their nerve in a closely fought contest to defeat Dublin Guardians by nine runs in Match 15 of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) 2026 at Voorburg Cricket Club, Netherlands. After posting 169/7, the Flames were pushed all the way by Dublin, who finished on 160/8 in a chase that remained alive deep into the final overs, according to a press release.

Dublin Guardians won the toss and elected to bowl, but Amsterdam made an assured start through Steven Smith and Yuvraj Samra. Samra struck 11 from eight balls before falling in the third over, while Smith continued to attack, making 38 from 27 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

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Bas de Leede added 19 from 19 before Amsterdam reached the halfway stage in a strong position. Tim David then provided the innings with another important contribution, striking 35 from 26 balls, while Curtis Campher produced the late acceleration the Flames needed.

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Campher's 32 from just 19 balls, including five fours, lifted Amsterdam through the closing overs. His innings helped push the Flames to 169/7 from their 20 overs, setting Dublin a target of 170.

The Guardians began their chase positively, with James Vince leading the response. The England batter produced an outstanding 73 from 46 balls, striking 10 fours and two sixes as Dublin kept pace with the required rate.

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Vince found useful support from Harry Tector, who made 18 from 12, while Sanjay Krishnamurthi added a brisk 24 from 20. The Guardians reached 69 in the powerplay and continued to keep the chase within touching distance through the middle overs.

Amsterdam, however, kept finding breakthroughs at crucial moments. Richard Gleeson dismissed Daryl Mitchell early and later removed Vince, ending the innings that had given Dublin genuine belief. Tim Pringle then delivered an important spell, claiming 3/22 from four overs, including the wickets of Tector, George Dockrell and Ravichandran Ashwin.

With the Guardians still within range, the closing overs became a test of Amsterdam's ability to defend their total. Dublin continued to find runs, but the Flames managed to prevent the late surge that would have taken the game away from them.

The Guardians finished on 160/8, falling just nine runs short of the target.

For Amsterdam, the victory was built on contributions throughout the order. Smith and David provided the middle-overs momentum, Campher supplied the late impetus, and the bowling attack produced wickets at the moments they mattered most.

For Dublin, Vince's superb 73 ensured the contest remained alive until the closing stages, but Amsterdam's ability to defend a competitive total under pressure ultimately proved decisive.

In a match that went down to the final overs, the Flames held their composure when it mattered most to secure a hard-earned nine-run victory. At the end of the day, the Flames walked away with two very crucial points, while the Guardians remain without a win after five outings. (ANI)

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