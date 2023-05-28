An English lesson for India, lose 2-4

PTI

London, May 27

A lacklustre India suffered their second successive defeat in the European leg of the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League, going down 2-4 to hosts Great Britain here today.

Timothy Nurse struck a field goal for Great Britain in the sixth minute, while Harmanpreet equalised for India from a penalty corner in the 13th minute. It was Nurse’s maiden goal at the senior level. Sorsby Thomas (31st) scored Great Britain’s second before Lee Morton (33rd) came up with an excellent goal after catching the Indians napping.

Harmanpreet (42nd) reduced the deficit for India with his second goal of the day through a penalty corner, the strike helping him become the all-time top-scorer in the Pro League with 35 goals. However, Bandurak Nicholas (53rd) gave England a two-goal lead again as India could not put up a fight from there. The Indians looked like they were struggling to keep up with the intensity of the Englishmen throughout the game.

Heading into the encounter, both India and Great Britain were tied at 19 points at the top of the table, but the latter have consolidated their position following today’s win.

India had lost to Olympics champions Belgium 1-2 on Friday.