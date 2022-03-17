ICC Women’s World Cup

An English lesson: Top-order woes surface again as India lose to England by 4 wickets for 2nd loss

Heather Knight scored an unbeaten 53. ICC, AP/PTI

PTI

Mount Maunganui, March 16

An inconsistent India paid the price for shoddy batting as England infused a new life into their own title defence with a four-wicket win in a league stage game of the ICC Women’s World Cup here today.

Meghna Singh celebrates the wicket of Danielle Wyatt. ICC, AP/PTI

Inconsistency returned to haunt the Indian batters again as they were bundled out for a meagre 134 by England, who chased down the target in 31.2 overs to record their first win after a hat-trick of defeats.

India could get some runs on the board thanks to the previous game’s centurion Smriti Mandhana, who top-scored for the side with a 35-run knock while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh made 33.

Every game as a fielding unit we are doing well and we hope to continue to do that. Batting is a concern but we’ll try to address that in the next match, we are playing a team that hasn’t lost to anyone Mithali Raj, India captain

Honestly speaking, at this moment, yes our top order, the way we are thinking, they haven’t fired but I am sure you will have to be positive about that, because they have done really well in the past Jhulan Goswami, India pacer

With wickets falling every now and then, England bowled out India in 36.2 overs.

Chasing the target, England made a stuttering start, losing both their openers — Danni Wyatt (1) and Tammy Beaumont (1) — cheaply with the scoreboard reading 4/2 in the third over. Wyatt was first to depart in the second over, courtesy a sensational diving catch by Sneh Rana off medium-pacer Meghna Singh (3/26).

Veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, then trapped Beaumont in the second over after India went for a review. It was Goswami’s 250th wicket in ODIs.

Knight’s day

England skipper Heather Knight (53 not out) and Nat Sciver (45 off 46) then steadied England’s innings, playing cautiously to reach 34/2 in 10 overs.

While Knight anchored the chase, Sciver took the attack to the Indian bowlers, hitting as many as eight boundaries with some exquisite pull shots.

With just 135 required for a win, what England needed was a decent partnership after the early blows, and Knight and Sciver provided that by sharing 65 runs for the third wicket.

Sciver’s innings, however, was cut short by Pooja Vastrakar. It was a soft dismissal and against the run of play as Sciver spooned a length ball to Goswami while looking to go to the leg side.

Amy Jones (10) then stitched a 33-run stand for the next wicket with Knight before the former fell to a stunning backward-running catch by India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-on off Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s bowling.

By then it was all over for India as England needed just 32 runs more. The Indians picked up two more wickets in the 30th over before England completed the formality. Brief Scores: India: 134 all out in 36.2 overs (Mandhana 35; Dean 4/23); England: 136/6 in 31.2 overs (Knight*; Singh 3/26) —

