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Home / Sports / “An exceptionally compassionate human being”: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla pays tribute to Nana Patekar

“An exceptionally compassionate human being”: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla pays tribute to Nana Patekar

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ANI
Updated At : 09:46 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla paid tribute to Nana Patekar after the veteran actor’s passing on Thursday, remembering him as “an exceptionally compassionate human being.”

Nana Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. According to Dr. Salkar, CPR was administered for 45 minutes, and Patekar remained in asystole throughout the CPR.

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In an X post, the BCCI VP expressed grief over Nana Patekar’s demise, praising his acting, versatility and screen presence, as well as his commitment to social service and efforts to transform lives.

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“Deeply pained by the demise of veteran actor and an exceptionally compassionate human being, Shri Nana Patekar Ji. His remarkable acting prowess, versatility and powerful screen presence have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Beyond the world of films, his selfless commitment to social service and his efforts to transform lives have touched countless people. May his soul rest in eternal peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers,” he said.

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to establish himself as a celebrated actor with performances in films such as ‘Parinda,’ ‘Prahar,’ ‘Angaar,’ ‘Krantiveer,’ ‘Tiranga,’ ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan,’ among others.

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In recent years, Patekar continued to feature in a range of projects. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In addition, he had a cameo appearance in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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