Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone, who lost both his arms, has been invited to attend President Droupadi Murmu's 'At Home' Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi on August 15.

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The invitation comes as part of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations and marks a proud moment for Amir, who has inspired many through his determination to pursue cricket despite losing both arms.

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Speaking to ANI, Amir said he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to meet President Murmu on the special occasion of Independence Day.

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"I hadn't thought that such a day would come when I would meet President Droupadi Murmu on a special day like August 15. It is an honour for me that I have been invited on this special occasion," Amir said.

He said his invitation has brought immense happiness to his family and villagers.

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"Since I have received the invitation, all the villagers and my family members have praised and congratulated me, and everyone is very happy," the para-cricketer said.

Amir also spoke about the emergence of sporting talent from Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting speedster Auqib Nabi's selection in the Test series against Sri Lanka. He said the emergence of players from the region on bigger platforms was a matter of pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Recently, our superstar Auqib Nabi, who was selected in the Test series against India, is a matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir. Such talent is coming out from our valley and bringing glory to the country and the state," he said.

Amir's invitation to the prestigious reception is being seen as recognition of his inspiring journey and contribution to para sports, bringing pride to Jammu and Kashmir and the country.

The para-cricketer has previously received recognition for his sporting journey and determination. Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team skipper was felicitated by the Ludhiana Bar Association, where he shared his experiences and spoke about the challenges he faced after losing both his hands at the age of eight.

Amir recalled that his life entered a difficult phase following the incident, but he eventually found support and purpose through cricket. He made the sport his source of strength and continued to pursue his passion despite the challenges involved.

He also acknowledged that learning to play cricket using his feet was initially extremely difficult, particularly when it came to bowling and throwing the ball.

Ludhiana Bar Association President Chetan Verma had expressed happiness at meeting Amir Hussain Lone and appreciated the para-cricketer's hard work, determination and courage.

Amir has been playing professional cricket since 2013, after a teacher discovered his talent for the sport and introduced him to Para Cricket. (ANI)

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