An Se-young Wins World Tour Finals, Equals Calendar-Year Title Record

South Korea’s An Se-young won the World Tour Finals on Sunday with a 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 victory over defending champion Wang Zhiyi, securing her 11th title of 2025 and equalling Japanese great Kento Momota’s record for the most singles titles in a calendar year.

Advertisement

The 2024 Paris Olympics champion was pushed to her limits in a 96-minute marathon against Wang, with both players using speed and sharp movement to gain early points. The Chinese shuttler targeted An’s forehand and extended rallies in an attempt to wear her down.

Advertisement

An, however, responded by putting Wang under sustained pressure with precise shot placement and a solid defensive game, before mixing in well-timed smashes to take the opening game.

Advertisement

Wang regrouped in the second game, catching An out of position and forcing errors as fatigue set in during the long rallies. The Chinese player capitalised on the South Korean’s unforced mistakes to level the match and push it into a decider.

In the final game, An showcased tremendous back-court defence, covering vast ground despite suffering leg cramps. She once again turned to her smashes to unsettle Wang and clinch her second World Tour Finals title at the season-ending event.

Advertisement

Later on Sunday, Frenchman Christo Popov was set to face world champion Shi Yuqi in the men’s singles final.