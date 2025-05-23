Anahat, Abhay end National Doubles Championships 2025 squash with dual crowns

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23 (ANI): Anahat Singh, the current India number one, and Abhay Singh each won two titles at the National Doubles Championships 2025 squash tournament in Chennai, which concluded on Friday.

The bronze medal-winning team from the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and top seeds, Anahat and Abhay, claimed the mixed doubles squash title in Chennai by ousting second seeds Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar 2-1 (11-9, 5-11, 11-9) in the final, according to Olympics.com.

Sandhesh Pr and Shameena Riaz walked away with the bronze medal in the mixed doubles category after defeating Ravi Dixit and Janet Vidhi 2-1 (11-8, 6-11, 11-7) in the third-placed playoff match.

The emphatic victory capped off a productive final day for Anahat and Abhay, considering the duo also won the women's and men's doubles titles, respectively, with different partners earlier.

In the women's doubles final, the top team of Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa overwhelmed Pooja Arthi and Rathika S, the second seeds, 2-0 (11-4, 11-9) to clinch the title. Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz settled for the bronze medal after a 2-0 (11-8, 11-8) triumph over Ananya Narayan and Anjali Semwal.

Meanwhile, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar bamboozled Ravi Dikshit and Guhan Senthilkumar 2-0 (11-5, 11-4) to lift the men's doubles title. The bronze medal went to Abhay Vasudev and L Meyyappan, who breezed past Suraj Chand and Rahul Baitha 2-0 (11-6, 11-8) in the third-place playoff.

A look at National Doubles Championships 2025 squash medal winners:

Men's doubles: Gold - Abhay Singh/Velavan Senthilkumar; Silver - Ravi Dikshit/Guhan Senthilkumar; Bronze - Abhay Vasudev/L Meyyappan

Women's doubles: Gold - Anahat Singh/Joshna Chinappa; Silver - Pooja Arthi/Rathika S; Bronze - Nirupama Dubey/Shameena Riaz

Mixed doubles: Gold - Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh; Silver - Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar; Bronze - Sandhesh Pr/Shameena Riaz. (ANI)

