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Home / Sports / Anahat Singh beats Mariam Metwally 11-3, 11-2 to reach London Squash Classic round 2

Anahat Singh beats Mariam Metwally 11-3, 11-2 to reach London Squash Classic round 2

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ANI
Updated At : 06:22 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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London [UK], September 2 (ANI): Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh delivered a dominant performance, dismantling Egypt's Mariam Metwally in straight games to storm into the next round of the London Squash Classic.

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The 18-year-old Indian took just 11 minutes to seal a 11-3, 11-2 victory in her Women's Round 1 fixture on Tuesday.

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Anahat asserted total dominance right from the start to quickly wrap up the first game 11-3. Metwally had no answers to the Indian's play in the second game, as Anahat conceded just two points before closing out the match 11-2.

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Conceding a mere five points across the entire contest, Anahat's remarkable performance stands out as one of the shortest completed matches of the opening round.

Anahat will look to maintain her momentum as she moves into the second round of the PSA World Tour event, where she will face Belgium's Nele Gill.

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Anahat entered the London Squash Classic event after having made history in July by becoming the first Indian to win the women's singles title at the World Junior Squash Championships in Canada.

Anahat defeated Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 3-0 in the girls' singles final of the World Squash Junior Championships 2026 to claim the prestigious title.

The 18-year-old was in complete control throughout the final and capped a dominant campaign in which she dropped just two games across six matches.

Anahat began her campaign with a straight-games win over Australian qualifier Lilly Wilson before defeating Hong Kong China's Pui Yin Chloe Lo and Malaysia's Doyce Ye San Lee to reach the quarterfinals.

She then overcame Egypt's Habiba Rizk 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 6-11, 11-9) in the quarterfinals before defeating another Egyptian, Barb Sameh, 3-1 (11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-6) in the semifinals.

She is also part of India's squash squad for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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