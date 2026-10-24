Anahat Singh bows out of Silicon Valley Open after 1-3 loss to Sivasangari Subramaniam

California [US], October 24 (ANI): India’s squash prodigy Anahat Singh suffered a 3-1 defeat to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the ongoing Silicon Valley Open squash tournament on Friday (Local Time), marking the end of the 18-year-old’s campaign in the tournament in Redwood City.

While Anahat registered an 11-5 victory in the first game, the Malaysian squash player staged a solid comeback to win the next three games on the trot to defeat the Indian counterpart 3-1 (5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-7).

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Notably, Sivasangari had also denied Anahat the gold medal in the women’s singles squash event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

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After her semifinal victory, Sivasangari praised Anahat’s talent and described her as a dangerous opponent, noting that she was already among the top players despite her young age. She said she started slowly but regained her rhythm by improving her accuracy, which helped her turn the match around.

“Anahat is very talented and so dangerous. She’s definitely amongst the top girls now, and she’s still so young. Coming into today’s match, I started a bit slow but got myself back into it, and I’m glad with the way I finished it. Obviously it’s easy to fall into her game; it wasn’t really a ‘who’s playing the best shot’ kind of game, but I needed ot find my accuracy and once I found that, the game changed. I could have done a few things a bit better, but overall I’m happy with the performance,” she said, as quoted by the PSA website.

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Earlier, Anahat Singh scripted history by reaching the semifinals of the Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament after defeating world No. 14 Salma Hany 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5) in a 42-minute match. With the victory, she became the first Indian woman squash player since 2019 to reach the semifinals of a PSA Tour Gold-level event. It was also her maiden semifinal appearance at this level. (ANI)

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