Anahat Singh finishes runner-up at NSW Squash Bega Open after historic final run

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Seventeen-year-old Indian squash sensation Anahat Singh finished runner-up at the NSW Squash Bega Open 2025 after her brilliant run came to an unfortunate end in the final on Sunday, as per Olympics.com.

Anahat created history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the final of a PSA World Tour Copper-level event. However, the teenager had to retire hurt in the summit clash against Egypt's Habiba Hani.

Copper-level events, introduced only last year, are part of the PSA World Tour and are meant to provide lower-ranked players a platform to gain experience and valuable ranking points.

In the final, Anahat started strong, clinching the opening game 11-9, but Hani bounced back to take the next two games. The Indian, who was carrying an ankle injury, trailed 4-10 in the fourth when she conceded the match, just a point away from losing officially.

Despite the heartbreak, her campaign was full of grit and memorable performances. In the semi-finals, the second-seeded Anahat battled through pain to outlast Egypt's Nour Khafagy 3-2 (10-12, 11-5, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7). Earlier, she defeated South Africa's Hayley Ward 3-0 (11-4, 11-9, 14-12) in the quarters after sweeping aside Australia's Sarah Cardwell 3-0 (11-3, 11-3, 11-4) in the round of 16. She had received a bye in the opening round.

On the other hand, champion Habiba Hani had knocked out India's Akanksha Salunkhe in the semi-finals, while Tanvi Khanna exited in the second round and Remashree Muniady bowed out in the first.

Anahat's rise has been remarkable over the past couple of years. She won a medal at the World Junior Championships by winning bronze in Egypt earlier this year. She ended the country's 15-year wait for an individual medal at the under-19 event.

She also clinched the Asian senior doubles titles in women's and mixed categories, besides making her senior World Championship debut in Chicago.

In 2024, she lifted as many as nine PSA Challenger titles, and started 2025 by winning the British Junior Open U-17 crown in January. She was also part of the Indian women's team that bagged bronze at the 2023 Asian Games.

Squash will be making its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games. (ANI)

