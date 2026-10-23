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Home / Sports / Anahat Singh makes it semifinals of Silicon Valley Open squash tournament

Anahat Singh makes it semifinals of Silicon Valley Open squash tournament

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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California [US], October 23 (ANI): Indian Asian Games medalist squash star Anahat Singh continued to make history, making it to the semifinals of the ongoing Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament on Friday.

Anahat secured a win over world number 14 Salma Heny by 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5). The match lasted 42 minutes. She is the first Indian female squash player to reach a PSA Tour Gold-level event semifinal since 2019. It is also her first-ever semifinal in this category of events.

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A post from the X handle of PSA Squash Tour said, "Result: @SVOpenSquash2026 Women's QF @Anahat_Singh13beats [6] Salma Hany 3-2: 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 (42m)."

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After the match, she said, as per a video by PSA Squash Tour, "I think it is great coming into the match. I've never played her before, so I didn't really know what to expect stepping onto the court. I have watched her play so many times and, um, she's so experienced on the PSA tour. And yeah, I mean, I was honestly just looking forward to seeing, you know, how I would match up against her. And I did not start off too well. The first game was, I think, 11-4, so it was a pretty bad start. But, you know, I just wanted to find a way for me to make my way back into the match and give it a fight, whether, um, you know, like I said, whether it is a win or a loss, I did not want to let it go too easily. So, yeah, I just gave it my all in the second game and, um, tried to, you know, make it 1-all. And I think it was just that we kept winning a game alternately, so it was quite a rollercoaster. But, yeah, I am just happy I got through it."

Earlier, Anahat pulled of one of the most stunning wins of her career, defeating eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt to march into the quarterfinals of the ongoing tournament on Thursday. Anahat, who recently had success in the recently concluded Asian Games, beat the eight-time world champion clean by 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7), with the match lasting just 30 minutes.

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Anahat returned home with a historic silver medal from the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles squash silver at the continental event, while also helping the women's team secure a bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya. An eight-member Indian squash contingent returned from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a five-medal haul, comprising two silver and three bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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