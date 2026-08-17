New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh believes her recent World Junior Squash Championships triumph has given her a confidence boost heading into the Asian Games 2026, although she is aware that the two tournaments present very different challenges.

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Anahat Singh, 18, made history last month by becoming the first Indian to win the women's singles title at the World Junior Squash Championships in Canada. She is also part of India's squash squad for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

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Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), Anahat said her recent World Junior Squash Championships victory has given her a slight confidence boost ahead of the Asian Games. However, she stressed that the players and format are different, making it a completely different challenge.

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"I think it definitely does add a little bit of confidence, but not so much. I mean, the players are completely different, the whole format is completely different, and it's not the same tournament at all. Winning this event has given me a little bit more confidence going in and I have a good chance against these top players," she said.

With squash set to make its Olympic debut, Anahat said she does not feel much pressure despite being tipped as a potential medal contender. The young Indian stressed that she still has to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the Asian Games serving as an important step towards achieving that goal.

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Anahat said she wants to take things one tournament at a time, focusing on important events such as the World Championships and PSA circuit competitions. She added that every tournament and training session is part of her long-term Olympic journey, but there are several smaller steps to take along the way.

"I wouldn't say it's too much pressure. I mean, first, everyone's just talking about the Olympics; I still have to qualify for the Olympics. The Asian Games are one step towards it, and there are still a few years left for LA '28. So just trying to take it step by step and take it tournament by tournament. There are still other PSA circuit events that are really important, like the World Championships and other bigger tournaments. I am just taking it one event at a time and focusing on the Olympics. And all the events, all the training sessions, just lead up to that, but there's a lot of small steps along the way as well," she said.

"Being the first Indian to do it is something that's really special. And hopefully, this pushes other Indians as well who want to take it up professionally and do well as well. This tournament is going to go on forever, so hopefully there are a lot more Indians who win this event as well," he she added.

Anahat Singh said squash's inclusion in the Olympics will encourage more people to take up the sport, as the Games offer athletes a much bigger platform than before. She added that the prospect of competing at the Olympics has personally motivated her to train harder and focus more on squash, while hoping more young players are inspired to pursue the sport.

"I think it definitely does, push a lot more people to play. The biggest event you could play in was the Commonwealth Games; the Olympics were never in the picture. So, for me personally as well, knowing that it's a part of the Olympics, it's pushed me to train a lot harder and focus a lot more on squash. The Olympics is a huge deal for every athlete, so it would be a dream, and hopefully there are other players who are able to pick up squash because the Olympics is in the picture now," she said.

Anahat's mother, Tani Singh, spoke about the challenges faced by the 18-year-old in balancing her studies, squash commitments, and frequent travel. She said the family makes every effort to give Anahat time to meet friends, spend time with family, and enjoy life beyond squash, though maintaining that balance can sometimes be difficult.

"It's difficult for her, but we try to ensure she can do everything. Whenever she gets time, she meets her friends or family. Whatever she feels like doing as an 18-year-old, she does it in between. We try our best; sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn't," Anahat's mother said.

Anahat's mother also urged parents to support their children in pursuing fields they genuinely enjoy and are good at.

She said Anahat had a natural interest in sports from a young age, playing badminton and other sports before focusing on squash. Tani believes children are more willing to work hard and make sacrifices when they truly enjoy what they do, and encouraged parents to nurture their children's interests rather than push them into something they do not like.

"I feel that whatever a child is good at or whatever they like, they should definitely be pushed toward that. Like Anahat liked sports--not specifically squash initially; she played badminton and other sports too. She liked sports from the beginning, so it's basically our duty to support her and push her in that. If we put them into something they don't like, then why would kids sacrifice other things for it? But Anahat loves sports, so that was an advantage. We pushed her, and if there's a need to play day and night, she will, because she enjoys it. So, whatever a child likes, I think parents should push them toward that. That's my belief," she said. (ANI)

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