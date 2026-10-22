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Home / Sports / Anahat Singh secures biggest win of her career, beats 8-time world champion El Sherbini to reach Silicon Valley Open QFs

Anahat Singh secures biggest win of her career, beats 8-time world champion El Sherbini to reach Silicon Valley Open QFs

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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California [US], October 22 (ANI): Indian teenage squash sensation and Asian Games medalist Anahat Singh pulled off one of the most stunning wins of her career, defeating eight-time world champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt to march into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament on Thursday.

Anahat, who recently had success in the recently concluded Asian Games, beat the eight-time world champion clean by 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7), with the match lasting just 30 minutes.

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The official handle of thePSA Squash Tour posted on X, "Singh-sational. 18-year-old @Anahat_Singh13has claimed the biggest win of her career, beating 8-time World Champion Nour ElSherbini to reach the @SVOpenSquashquarter finals Anahat Singh beats [1] Nour ElSherbini 3-0: 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 (30m)."

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Following the match, she said, "I have grown up watching every single match of hers. I admire her, and she is an inspiration to all squash players. You want to achieve the things she has in her career. I did not expect the first time of me sharing the court with her go like this. I thought I would take a while to settle in and understand how to play her. But the game plan worked very well."

Anahat returned home with a historic silver medal from the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles squash silver at the continental event, while also helping the women's team secure a bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

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An eight-memberIndian squash contingent returned from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a five-medal haul, comprising two silver and three bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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