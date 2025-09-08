DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Analysing games and learning from them fast always key, next target World Cup: Harmanpreet

Analysing games and learning from them fast always key, next target World Cup: Harmanpreet

India put up a superlative display, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final on Sunday
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:25 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
India's captain Harmanpreet Singh during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar. PTI file
Advertisement

Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said quick analysis and learning from mistakes after every game was key in ending the eight-year title drought at the Asia Cup.

Advertisement

Heading into the Asia Cup on the back of a woeful run, India put up a superlative display, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final on Sunday, to not only end their barren run at the continental tournament but also seal the berth for next year's World Cup.

"We had been training for this for a while, we have achieved it today...very happy. Our next target is the World Cup now," Harmanpreet said after the win.

Advertisement

"We learn from every match. I always say there is plus and minus after every game. What matters is how you analyse those things and how fast you work on it. As a team we have defended well and the scoring has been great."

India had endured a dismal European leg of the FIH Pro League, suffering seven straight defeats, the longest losing streak in the team's history, while conceding 26 goals in eight games.

Advertisement

But the turnaround at the Asia Cup was remarkable, as the hosts let in only nine goals in seven matches and struck 39 at the other end.

"We have given a tough fight to our opponents in the last few games and that's why our result has been great. Credit goes to the forwards that they were converting opportunities into goals. We want to continue it," Harmanpreet added.

In the final, India were on the ball from the start and looked determined. The co-ordination between the defence, midfield and forward line was a treat to watch as they penetrated the rival circle frequently.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha praised the side's defensive effort in the final against South Korea.

"Our attacking play was great today with 4 goals vs Korea in the final. But even better was the team defence. Every player sprinting back to defend the moment we lost the ball. Disciplined deep half court press whenever India were down to 10 men. It's the little things that matter," he wrote on X.

Hockey India president and another ex-captain Dilip Tirkey lauded the victory, terming it "a proud moment for the nation & an inspiration for future generations of hockey players."

Former forward Mandeep Singh too joined in the celebration "Asia Cup 2025 Champions! Discipline, belief, and teamwork turned dreams into history".

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts