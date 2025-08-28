Ananat Singh completes hat-trick of National Squash Championship titles

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The top-seeded Anahat Sigh completed a memorable hat-trick of senior national titles, securing the women's singles prize at the National Squash Championship held in the national capital on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 81st edition of the national championship witnessed action from August 23 to 28. The 17-year-old star, the country's top-ranked player worldwide, outclassed the second-seeded Akansha Salunkhe 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-4) in the final at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, as per Olympics.com.

Akansha had made it to the title clash by defeating veteran and 19-time national champion Joshna Chinappa in the semi-finals, but the pace and precision of Anahat was too much for her.

Advertisement

Anahat, who finished as a runners-up back in 2022, won the next three editions and lifted the title for the first time as a 15-year-old, becoming the second-youngest champion in women's category after Joshna, who was 14 back in 2000 during her triumph.

Coming to the men's competition, Velavan Senthilkumar reclaimed the title with a hard-fought 3-1 (11-8, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8) win defending champion Abhay Singh, to who he had lost the title last year.

Advertisement

The 2025 edition was held in Delhi for the first time in seven years and had only singles matches.

Earlier this year in Chennai, the National Doubles Squash Championship was held, where Anahat and Abhay held the mixed doubles title. Anahat also got gold in women's doubles with Joshna, and Velavan teamed up with Abhay to claim the men's doubles title.

Last month, Anahat had bagged the bronze medal at the World Junior Squash Championships 2025 in New Cairo, Egypt, putting an end to India's 15-year wait for an individual medal. The sport will make its debut at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)