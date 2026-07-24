DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Anand becomes FIDE interim president as Russian incumbent included in EU sanctions list  

Anand becomes FIDE interim president as Russian incumbent included in EU sanctions list  

Five-time world champion assumes charge after Russian incumbent Arkady Dvorkovich was placed under EU sanctions, prompting him to temporarily suspend his presidential duties pending a legal challenge

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:58 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has taken over the interim presidency of world chess body FIDE. Image credit/Screengrab from a video on X @vishy64theking
Advertisement

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand has taken over the interim presidency of world chess body FIDE after its incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich stepped aside following his inclusion in the European Union’s list of sanctioned individuals related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Advertisement

Dvorkovich, who hails from Russia, has decided to challenge EU’s decision “by all means”. The EU action could lead freezing of his accounts and travel bans. Anand has been the Deputy President of FIDE since 2022.

Advertisement

“The FIDE Council accepts and ratifies the decision of Mr Arkady Dvorkovich to suspend the exercise of his rights, duties and prerogatives as President of the FIDE,”  the world body said in a statement.

Advertisement

“In accordance with article 19.2 of the FIDE Charter, Mr Anand Viswanathan, Deputy President of FIDE, shall act as Interim President as long as Mr Dvorkovich is subject to the restrictive measures provided by the Swiss and EU laws and regulations in force,” it added.

In his statement, Dvorkovich said the EU’s decision was unfair.

Advertisement

“Today, the EU decision to include my name in the 21st sanctions list was published. I want to state unequivocally that I consider this decision unlawful and unfair, and this decision will be immediately challenged by all possible means. I am confident that justice will prevail.

“However, given that until a formal court decision is rendered and/or such decision is cancelled or amended, these sanctions could hinder the stable functioning of FIDE, I have decided to voluntarily suspend the exercise of my powers and duties as FIDE President with immediate effect and for as long as I remain subject to sanctions under the EU and Swiss laws and regulations.

“In accordance with the FIDE Charter, the duties of the President will be assumed by the FIDE Deputy President, the 15th World Champion, Viswanathan Anand,” said Dvorkovich.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts