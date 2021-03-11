Anand begins with a win over Vachier-Lagrave

PTI

Stavanger (Norway), June 1

Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand defeated Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in 40 moves in the first round of the classical section of the Norway Chess tournament here.

The win over the French player around midnight on Tuesday enabled the Indian GM to gain 3 points.

American Wesley So beat Teimour Rajdabov in the first round to be level with Anand, while Magnus Carlsen had to settle for a draw with China's Wang Hao.

In the blitz event played prior to the classical, Anand had shocked world champion Carlsen in Round 7 on his way to a fourth-placed finish.

Anand, however, suffered defeats to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Vachier-Lagrave in the fourth and ninth round, respectively, to finish with 5 points in the 10-player field.

So finished on top of the blitz standings with 6.5 points, one clear of Carlsen, while Giri took the third spot. So thus earned the right to pick his starting number for the classical event.