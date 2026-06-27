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Home / Sports / Ancy Sojan breaks Anju Bobby George's long-standing long jump national record in Bhubaneswar

Ancy Sojan breaks Anju Bobby George's long-standing long jump national record in Bhubaneswar

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): Keralam long-jumper Ancy Sojan made history, smashing the 22-year-old national record in the discipline owned by legendary Anju Bobby George during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday.

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In the long jump, Ancy, 25, made a sensational leap of 6.88 m, outdoing Anju's long-held national record of 6.83 m, which was made during the 2004 Athens Olympics, as per ESPN.

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Also, in the high jump men's action, Sarvesh Kushare also broke another national record, going past Tejaswin Shankar's 2.29 m mark with a fantastic 2.31 m leap.

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The championships are taking place from June 24 to 28 in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar. Several athletes like Dev Meena (pole vault men's), Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100 m hurdles), Anushka Yadav (hammer throw women's), and Mohammed Afsal (800 m men's) being among the athletes who have secured an Asian Games spot. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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