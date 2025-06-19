Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy unveiled ahead of India-England 5-Test series

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson formally unveiled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ahead of the opening match of the five-Test series between India and England, here on Thursday.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the two boards ECB and BCCI, hereon replaces the Pataudi Trophy (for series in England) and the Anthony de Mello Trophy (for series in India) for all India-England Test contests.

The trophy launch was earlier scheduled for June 14 but it was pushed for a later date due to the tragic Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad.

The Pataudi family will continue to be honoured with a newly-commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each India-England Test series.

The trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures — a tribute to two of the sport’s most iconic figures who also hold top two spots for most Tests played by any player.

While Tendulkar retired after his 200th Test more than a decade ago, Anderson played his 188th and last in 2024.

Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. He made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a distinguished 24-year international career.

In 32 Tests against England, Tendulkar amassed 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with a highest score of 193 at Headingley in 2002.

Anderson, one of the finest exponents of swing bowling, took 704 Test wickets which is the most for any fast bowler. He ranks third on the all-time list, behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Anderson set his own standards in Test crickets against India, scalping 149 wickets in 39 matches at an average of 25.47, including six five-wicket hauls.

While unveiling the trophy, Tendulkar said Test cricket will continue to remain the pinnacle of the sport for him.

“For me, Test cricket embodies life — you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back,” he said.

“It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment,” he said.

The legendary batter said India and England have played pivotal role in shaping the future of Test cricket over the years.

“India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations.

“Now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more — allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden,” Tendulkar said.

Anderson said the recognition is a real honour for him and Tendulkar. “It’s a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself,” he said.

“The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments.”

“To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket — exactly what you’d expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest,” he said.

ECB chairman Richard Thompson said, “Jimmy and Sachin have given cricket fans around the world so many unforgettable moments, and it is fitting that their names will now be part of every men’s Test series between England and India.”

“This trophy is a celebration of their incredible careers and the extraordinary impact they have had on the game, reflecting the deep respect between our two cricketing nations.”

Thompson said the ECB will continue to carry forward the legacy of Pataudi family and their contributions towards the game.

“The Pataudi family also has a hugely important place in the cricketing connections between our countries, and I’m pleased that we will continue to honour their legacy through the awarding of the Pataudi Medal that will be provided to the winning captain,” he said.

BCCI president Roger Binny described the occasion as “momentous”.

“This is a truly momentous occasion for cricket. To rename the prestigious Test series between India and England after two absolute titans of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, is a fitting tribute to their unparalleled contributions.

“The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will not only celebrate their individual legacies but also serve as a permanent reminder of the fierce yet respectful rivalry that has defined India-England Test cricket for decades,” he said.