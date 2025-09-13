Andhra Pradesh appoint ex-NZ coach Gary Stead ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced the signing of New Zealand's former ICC World Test Championship winning coach, Gary Stead, for its Ranji team for 2025-26 season.

ACA took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement.

"BIG NEWS FOR ANDHRA CRICKET Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) appoints Gary Stead as head coach for the Ranji trophy team for the 2025-26 season! Stead, who led New Zealand as head coach from 2018 until June 2025, comes with a massive experience of 268 matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, boasting a proven record of building world-class teams and delivering consistent results. Andhra cricket enters a new era under his guidance, aiming for bigger milestones and top-tier performances this season."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOjAXEHEqZG/?hl=en

Andhra, which has never featured in a Ranji Trophy final, will be aiming to do so under the guidance of ex-Kiwi coach.

From October 15 onwards, Andhra will play the Ranji opener against Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

