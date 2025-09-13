DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Andhra Pradesh appoint ex-NZ coach Gary Stead ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Andhra Pradesh appoint ex-NZ coach Gary Stead ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) on Saturday announced the signing of New Zealand's former ICC World Test Championship winning coach, Gary Stead, for its Ranji team for 2025-26 season.

Advertisement

ACA took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement.

"BIG NEWS FOR ANDHRA CRICKET Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) appoints Gary Stead as head coach for the Ranji trophy team for the 2025-26 season! Stead, who led New Zealand as head coach from 2018 until June 2025, comes with a massive experience of 268 matches across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, boasting a proven record of building world-class teams and delivering consistent results. Andhra cricket enters a new era under his guidance, aiming for bigger milestones and top-tier performances this season."

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOjAXEHEqZG/?hl=en

Andhra, which has never featured in a Ranji Trophy final, will be aiming to do so under the guidance of ex-Kiwi coach.

Advertisement

From October 15 onwards, Andhra will play the Ranji opener against Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts