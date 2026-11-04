DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Andre Coley appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team ahead of Pakistan series

Andre Coley appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team ahead of Pakistan series

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:17 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Andre Coley as the interim head coach of the women's team ahead of their upcoming series against Pakistan.

Coley will take charge for the series, working alongside the existing support staff as the team prepares for the assignment, as per the ICC website.

Advertisement

The Jamaican brings considerable coaching experience, having previously served in various roles with the West Indies. Among his notable stints was his appointment as head coach of the West Indies men's team at the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where they finished third.

Advertisement

Coley replaces Shane Deitz, who had been at the helm of the women's team for the past three years. Deitz has stepped down as head coach of the West Indies women's team after three years in the role.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that his tenure officially ended on October 31, with the decision described as a "mutually agreed" one.

Advertisement

Under his coaching, the West Indies had reached consecutive semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026.

“I look back on a successful three years, and I want to thank the players, the staff, and Cricket West Indies for their support. I wish the team every success,” Deitz said.

"Shane took this team to two World Cup semi-finals in a row, and that is now the standard this group holds itself to. We thank him for it. He told us of his plans, and we agreed together that a clean handover now was best for the team. Andre brings valuable experience from across West Indies cricket system, including last year's Men's A-Team engagement. We appreciate his willingness to take on this assignment and ensure that preparation for Pakistan carries on without interruption," CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said.

The West Indies are coming off a 2-1 ODI series and a 3-0 T20I series win against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts