New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Andre Coley as the interim head coach of the women's team ahead of their upcoming series against Pakistan.

Coley will take charge for the series, working alongside the existing support staff as the team prepares for the assignment, as per the ICC website.

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The Jamaican brings considerable coaching experience, having previously served in various roles with the West Indies. Among his notable stints was his appointment as head coach of the West Indies men's team at the 2010 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, where they finished third.

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Coley replaces Shane Deitz, who had been at the helm of the women's team for the past three years. Deitz has stepped down as head coach of the West Indies women's team after three years in the role.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that his tenure officially ended on October 31, with the decision described as a "mutually agreed" one.

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Under his coaching, the West Indies had reached consecutive semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024 and 2026.

“I look back on a successful three years, and I want to thank the players, the staff, and Cricket West Indies for their support. I wish the team every success,” Deitz said.

"Shane took this team to two World Cup semi-finals in a row, and that is now the standard this group holds itself to. We thank him for it. He told us of his plans, and we agreed together that a clean handover now was best for the team. Andre brings valuable experience from across West Indies cricket system, including last year's Men's A-Team engagement. We appreciate his willingness to take on this assignment and ensure that preparation for Pakistan carries on without interruption," CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said.

The West Indies are coming off a 2-1 ODI series and a 3-0 T20I series win against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

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