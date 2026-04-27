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Home / Sports / Andre De Grasse shines in 200m, Gabby Thomas breaks 11-second barrier at Botswana Grand Prix

Andre De Grasse shines in 200m, Gabby Thomas breaks 11-second barrier at Botswana Grand Prix

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ANI
Updated At : 09:50 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Gaborone [Botswana], April 27 (ANI): Olympic champion Andre De Grasse delivered a statement performance to win the men's 200m at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix on Sunday, clocking an impressive 19.84 seconds to headline a strong showing at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event.

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The Canadian star, who had earlier finished second in the 100m with a time of 9.95 seconds, returned to dominate his preferred half-lap event. He led a Canadian 1-2 finish, with Aaron Brown taking second in 20.07, while the United States' Kyree King secured third in 20.24, according to Olympics.com.

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In the women's 200m, Kayla White produced a commanding run to claim victory in 22.68 seconds. She finished comfortably ahead of fellow American Kenondra Davis (23.22) and Trinidad and Tobago's Leah Bertrand (23.39). Pre-race favourite Gabby Thomas withdrew from the event, citing fatigue after competing in the 100m earlier in the evening.

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Thomas, however, had already made headlines by storming to victory in the women's 100m in 10.95 seconds, finally breaking the 11-second barrier for the first time in her career. She finished ahead of Cambrea Sturgis (11.07) and Canada's Audrey Leduc (11.10), marking her third consecutive 100m win at Continental Tour Gold meetings in Africa.

The men's 100m saw Canada's Jerome Blake produce a personal best of 9.93 seconds to edge out Kenya's African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala and De Grasse, who both clocked 9.95 seconds.

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In field events, South Africa's Aiden Smith claimed a surprise win in the men's shot put with a best throw of 20.55m, finishing ahead of Italy's Zane Weir (20.48) and Nick Ponzio (19.84).

Another South African success came in the men's long jump, where Luvo Manyonga secured victory with a leap of 7.96m. Namibia's Lionel Coetzee (7.84m) finished second, while South Africa's Divan Manuel (7.75m) took third. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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