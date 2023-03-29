Andreescu in tears, no stopping Tsistipas

Miami, March 28
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair at the Miami Open on Monday after sustaining a lower left leg injury that forced her to retire from her last-16 stage meeting with Ekaterina Alexandrova.
After the opening set was hit by a two-hour rain delay, the Canadian went down while moving across the baseline during the third game of the second set, grabbing her ankle and screaming in pain.
Alexandrova advanced 7-6(0) 0-2 (retired) and will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Varvara Gracheva 7-5 7-6(5).
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to beat former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2, while Elena Rybakina beat Elise Mertens 6-4 6-3. Third seed Jessica Pegula beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1 7-5.
In the men’s section, Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Cristian Garin 6-3 4-6 6-4 to set up a meeting with 14th seed Karen Khachanov, who won 6-2 6-4 against Czech Jiri Lehecka. Francisco Cerundolo stunned fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 7-5, while Adrian Mannarino knocked out eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 7-6(0). — Reuters
