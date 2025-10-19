DT
Andrew Flintoff credits Rob Key's influence on England's rise, calls Ben Stokes an "incredible leader"

ANI
Updated At : 09:15 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has credited his long-time friend and current Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Rob Key, for creating an environment that has allowed the national team to thrive under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Flintoff, who is the head coach of the England Lions, said that the team's positive and fearless approach was a big reason behind his decision to return to the sport in a coaching role.

Speaking on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, the 47-year-old opened up about how Key's friendship played a significant role in helping him get back into the public eye following his horrific car crash in December 2022.

After initially working as a consultant with England's white-ball team, Flintoff has now taken up the Lions coaching role and will be part of the setup for the upcoming tour of Australia, which runs alongside the senior team's Ashes campaign.

Flintoff and Key share a long history, having played together for England's Under-19 team.

Reflecting on their bond, Flintoff described Key as "England's best captain never to captain the side," as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"His cricket brain works in a different way to a lot of other people," he noted.

"He's similar to Shane Warne and people like that, they see the game differently," he added.

"You're always going to have your critics. You can go into Wetherspoons down the road, and there'll be 15 people who know better than Pep Guardiola. Everyone's got an opinion, but I think he enjoys being the one making the decisions. He loved playing, but by doing this job, he can make an impact, and he wants to do it his way," Flintoff said.

"I think what they've done - himself (Key), Brendon, Stokes, now Harry (Brook)'s taken over in one-day cricket - as a fan, it's been amazing. The way they play and the players they pick, they seem really good lads from the outside. I suppose that's one of the reasons I wanted to be involved in this," he added.

"English cricket's going forward. We're leading the way in a lot of respects, and I want to be a part of that. By doing the Lions, I'm getting a chance to get involved and hopefully bring the next lads through. I'm very much on the same page of what they're trying to do with England, and I feel fortunate to be a part of it," he noted.

As England prepares for another Ashes battle in Australia, Flintoff praised Ben Stokes, who will be leading the English side.

"I do see similarities, but as a leader, he's incredible," Flintoff said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I captained England, and I was terrible. I really was. It wasn't for me, but you see him ... he's got that atmosphere. He's got that aura," he noted.

"One of the things which I prided myself on as a player was, when the game's on the line, that's when the best of me came out. And I see that with Ben. Playing against Zimbabwe in Harare, I'm probably not going to be my best, you know, but in the big moments, that's when I come alive, and that's when Ben does," he said.

"I just ran myself into the ground," he said on bowling long spells.

"I've seen him do that a little bit as well, but Ben's got Baz and good people around him, just to save him from himself. I never had that," he noted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

