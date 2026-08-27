Angad Cheema maintains two-shot lead at Telangana Open

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], August 27 (ANI): Angad Cheema stayed on course for his fifth PGTI title and sixth win overall after shooting a seven-under 65 to retain his two-shot lead following the third round of the Telangana Open 2026, being played at Vooty Golf County, Vikarabad.

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The 36-year-old Chandigarh lad Cheema (70-61-65), who began the day two shots ahead after producing a career-low 11-under 61 on Wednesday, moved to 20-under 196, according to a release.

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Delhi's Rashid Khan (66-67-65) matched Cheema's 65 while playing alongside the leader to remain second at 18-under 198. Rashid kept the pressure on throughout the day with eight birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-four 17th.

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Cheema's eventful round featured an eagle on the par-five 16th, eight birdies and three bogeys. With Rashid repeatedly closing the gap, Cheema responded with enough birdies of his own to preserve the overnight advantage.

"It was definitely an up-and-down day, especially on the back nine, but overall I played really well," said Cheema. "Rashid was making a lot of birdies, so it was important for me to keep pace with him, and I thought I did that very well."

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The leader made four birdies over the front-nine. He then added four more birdies and the crucial eagle on the 16th but also conceded three bogeys on the back nine.

On the 16th, Cheema struck his second shot with a six-iron to about five feet before converting the eagle putt.

"I hit three really good shots to make the eagle," he said. "I drove it well and then hit a six-iron to about five feet. Apparently, the ball came within an inch of going in, and I converted the putt."

Despite two three-putts on the back nine, Cheema was encouraged by his work on the greens and the overall state of his game heading into the final round.

"My putting was very good overall, apart from the two three-putts, which are never enjoyable," he said. "My game is in great shape, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Jairaj Singh Sandhu (71-68-63) made the biggest move of the day, firing the tournament's lowest third-round score of nine-under 63. He climbed 17 places from tied 20th to third at 14-under 202, six shots behind Cheema.

Delhi's Honey Baisoya (72-65-66), currently seventh in the PGTI Rankings, shared fourth place at 13-under 203 with Greater Noida's Arjun Sharma (70-66-67).

First-round co-leader Akshay Sharma (65-70-69) of Chandigarh was tied sixth at 12-under 204 alongside Gurugram's Veer Ahlawat (68-68-68), the 2024 PGTI Rankings champion.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas (65-71-69), the other opening-round co-leader, shared eighth place at 11-under 205 with Nepal's Subash Tamang (74-65-66), Uganda's Joshua Seale (70-66-69) and Gurugram's Dhruv Sheoran (68-67-70).

Cheema, a four-time winner on the PGTI, has come close to adding another title twice this season. He finished tied second at the Boulders Classic in April and again at last week's Kolar Open.

The Chandigarh golfer intends to keep his approach unchanged as he takes a two-shot advantage into the final round.

"I'll treat tomorrow as just another round of golf," Cheema said. "I'm playing well, so I want to continue doing what I've been doing, focus on my own game and not get too far ahead of myself."

Cheema also welcomed the introduction of the Race to India Championship, which offers leading players on the Order of Merit an opportunity to qualify for the marquee event.

"It is a great initiative and a big incentive for all the players," he said. "The chance to compete in the India Championship alongside some of the biggest names in golf would be a huge achievement.

"It has added a lot of excitement because everyone is checking the Order of Merit each week to see whether they are inside the qualifying positions. It gives us something significant to play for throughout the season."

Current DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar (72-68-71), who spent the summer competing on the HotelPlanner Tour, was tied 29th at five-under 211.

The Race to India Championship is a competition to crown the PGTI's number one player and this competition will also determine the top-24 players from the DP World PGTI Order of Merit who will earn their spots at the season-ending DP World India Championship. (ANI)

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