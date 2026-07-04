Ange Postecoglou takes charge as Al-Nassr head coach on two-year deal

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], June 4 (ANI): Ange Postecoglou has been appointed head coach of Saudi Pro League champions Al-Nassr on a two-year contract, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest manager beginning a new chapter after a difficult spell in English football, reported Reuters.

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The Riyadh-based club confirmed the appointment on Friday, welcoming the 60-year-old as the successor to Jorge Jesus, who stepped down after guiding Al-Nassr to the league title.

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"A new chapter. Mr Ange Postecoglou appointed as head coach of the Al-Nassr first team. The contract spans two seasons," the club said in a statement.

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"We wish him and his staff every success in their journey," the statement added.

Postecoglou arrives at Al-Nassr looking to rebuild his managerial reputation after back-to-back disappointments in the Premier League. His time at Tottenham produced a memorable high when he guided the London club to UEFA Europa League glory in 2025, ending their long wait for a major trophy.

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However, the triumph was overshadowed by a poor domestic campaign that saw Spurs finish 17th in the Premier League, leading to his dismissal just two weeks after the European success.

His next assignment at Nottingham Forest proved even more challenging. The Australian lasted just over a month in charge after failing to win any of his first eight matches, a run that included six defeats, bringing a swift end to his tenure.

At Al-Nassr, Postecoglou inherits a title-winning squad spearheaded by Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a pivotal role in the club securing the Saudi Pro League crown on the final day of the season under Jorge Jesus.

Despite his recent setbacks, Postecoglou has earned a reputation for building successful teams over time. He won two Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic and previously claimed league championships with Brisbane Roar in Australia and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, achievements Al-Nassr will hope he can replicate in Saudi Arabia. (ANI)

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