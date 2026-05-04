Anjali Shekhawat clinches gold in 10m air pistol in shooting championship

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Rajasthan's Anjali Shekhawat claimed a gold medal in the 10m air pistol women's event at the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship, being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range here in the national capital.

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Shekhawat, who had earlier qualified fourth with a score of 576-23x, stepped up impressively in the final to shoot 240.5 and finish on top of the podium. Haryana's Kanak Budhwar clinched the silver medal with a score of 238.7, while Punjab's Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal secured the bronze with 216, as per a press release.

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The qualification round saw Olympian Esha Singh of Telangana top the field with 582-20x, followed by Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal (579-15x) and Muskan Chahal of Haryana (577-21x). However, Esha Singh and Madhya Pradesh's Mahima Turhi Agrawal, who had qualified seventh with 575-20x, did not start in the final. Kanak qualified for the final in sixth place with 576-13x.

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In the final, Railways' Yuvika Tomar finished fourth with 196.1 (576-15x), while Muskan Chahal placed fifth with 174.8. Another Haryana shooter, Muskan, ended sixth with 154.8 (575-19x).

-Junior Women

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Women's event silver medalist Kanak Budhwar continued her fine form in the 10m air pistol junior women category, securing the gold medal with a score of 238.4. She was closely followed by Haryana's Priyanshi Purva, who claimed silver with 237.5, while Ketan, also from Haryana, completed a clean sweep for the state by taking bronze with 216.8.

-Youth Women

In the 10m air pistol youth women's event, Kanak once again stood out with a dominant performance, clinching gold with an impressive 244.3. Haryana's Navya secured the silver medal with 237.7, while Army's Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat finished third with 215.3.

-Team Event

Haryana emerged victorious in the team event, with the trio of Priyanshi Purva, Navya, and Surbhi Rao combining for a gold medal-winning total of 1718.0-48x. Railways, represented by Yuvika Tomar, Sakshi Anil Suryavanshi, and Riya Shirish Thatte, claimed silver with 1710.0-40x, while Uttar Pradesh's Vanshika Chaudhary, Sanskriti Bana, and Anjali Chaudhary secured bronze with 1709.0-50x.

Other Results

25m Sports Pistol Men

1. Mukesh Nelavalli (Andhra Pradesh) - 584-21x

2. Suraj Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) - 581- 21x

3. Shravan Mathada Shashidhar (Karnataka) - 581-20x

25m Sports Pistol Junior Men

1. Mukesh Nelavalli (Andhra Pradesh) - 584-21x

2. Suraj Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) - 581- 21x

3. Shravan Mathada Shashidhar (Karnataka) - 581-20x

25m Sports Pistol Youth Men

1. Suraj Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) - 581-21x

2. Shravan Mathada Shashidhar (Karnataka) - 581-20x

3. Vansh Pratap (Army) - 579-20x

25m Sports Pistol Deaf Men

1. Shubham Vashist (Haryana) - 566-11x

2. Chetan Hanmant Sapkal (Maharashtra) - 563-10x

3. Yash Ahlawat (Uttar Pradesh) - 560-7x

10m Air Pistol Sub Youth Women

1. Priyanshi Purva (Haryana) - 575-17x

2. Avanthika Madhu (Karnataka) - 574-17x

3. Lavanya Kanwar (Rajasthan) - 571-15x

10m Air Pistol Deaf Women

1. Anuya Prasad (Rajasthan) - 562-11x

2. Pranjali Prashant Dhumal (Maharashtra) - 555-9x

3. Hanha (Haryana) - 546-6x

10m Air Pistol Senior Master Women

1. Sushma Yadav (Haryana) - 537-7x

2. Suman Bansal (Chandigarh) - 527-4x

3. Poonam Sharma (Delhi) - 518-2x. (ANI)

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