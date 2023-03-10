Ankita advances to ITF Women’s Open quarters

Bengaluru: India’s Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale entered the singles quarterfinals in the ITF Women’s Open. Fourth seed Raina outclassed Thailand’s Lanlana Tararudee 6-2 6-1, while the unseeded Bhosale beat Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia 4-6 6-3 6-2.

New Delhi

Para-athlete Ekta qualifies for World Championships

Ekta Bhyan qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships as the Indian team returned home with seven medals from the Dubai World Para Athletics Grand Prix. Asian Para Games gold medallist Bhyan claimed bronze in the women’s wheelchair F53 event. The 37-year-old from Hisar then broke the Asian record in the women’s club F51 event.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mohun Bagan play out goalless draw

Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan produced out a top notch defensive display in a goalless stalemate in the first leg of their Indian Super League semifinal.

Singapore

Nisha 11th in Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific

Nishna Patel carded a 1-under 71 to emerge as the best-placed Indian at tied-11th after the opening day of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship here today. Avani Prashanth shot a 1-over 73 to be tied-21st.

Cape Town

Pranavi tied-23rd at South Africa Women’s Open

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs carded a 2-under 70 to be tied-23rd after the first round of the South African Women’s Open here. Ridhima Dilawari shot a 1-under 71 to be tied-40th. Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall were tied-54th with rounds of even-par 72, while Diksha Dagar was tied-109 with a 75.

Christchurch

Sri Lanka 305/6 against NZ on Day 1 of first Test

Half-centuries by Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka reach 305/6 on the first day of their first Test against New Zealand.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 305/6 (Mendis 87, Karunaratne 50; Southee 3/44)

CHATTOGRAM

Bangladesh stun world champions England

Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 51 before all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got the hosts over the line for a six-wicket win against world champions England to kick off their three-match T20I series.

Brief scores: England 156/6 (Buttler 67; Hasan 2/26); Bangladesh 158/4 (Shanto 51, Shakib 34*)

JOHANNESBURG

Holder revives West Indies hopes in 2nd Test vs SA

West Indies’ Jason Holder struck a superb unbeaten 81 and put on 58 runs with No. 11 Gudakesh Motie to frustrate South Africa as the tourists were bowled out for 251 before the close on Day 2 of the second and final Test.

Brief scores: South Africa 320 & 4/0; West Indies 251 (Holder 81*; Coetzee 3/41, Rabada 2/19).

Paris

France coach Corinne Diacre fired amid player opposition

France coach Corinne Diacre was fired today, only four months before the Women’s World Cup. The French federation made the decision after several players expressed their discontent with Diacre. Agencies