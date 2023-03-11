Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale set up all-Indian semis clash

Bengaluru, March 10
India’s Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale displayed immense tenacity while registering three-set wins to reach the singles semifinals of the ITF Women’s Open here today. Fourth seed Raina fought past Dea Herdzelas of Bosnia And Herzegovina 6-1 6-7(7) 7-5, while unseeded Bhosale overcame eighth-seeded Briton Eden Silva 3-6 7-6(5) 6-4. Raina will face Bhosale in an all-Indian semifinal tomorrow.
Earlier, top seed Brenda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic entered the semifinals with a 6-0 7-5 victory over Indonesia’s sixth seed Madelyne Nugroho. Fifth seed Dalila Jakupovic also registered an easy 6-2 6-0 win against Ikumi Yamazaki.
Murray battles to victory
Indian Wells: Andy Murray showed remarkable heart to overcome Argentina’s Tomas Etcheverry 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 in the first round at Indian Wells on Thursday. — Agencies
