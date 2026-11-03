Annu Rani undergoes knee surgery in Doha after injury-hit season, eyes return to competition

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Two-time Olympian and former Asian Games champion Annu Rani has successfully undergone knee surgery in Doha after battling injuries and persistent pain for almost a year, with the Indian javelin thrower expressing her determination to return to competition and represent the country again.

The 34-year-old, who competed at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, shared the update on social media, describing the past year as one of the most challenging phases of her sporting career, according to Olympics.com.

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“I am happy and grateful to share that I have successfully undergone my knee surgery in Doha,” Annu wrote on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annu Rani (@annurani_)

“For almost a year, I have been struggling with knee injuries and persistent pain. It has been one of the most challenging phases of my sporting career, as the pain made it difficult for me to train, compete, and continue doing what I love the most,” she added.

The injury concerns came amid a difficult 2026 season for Annu, who holds the national record in women's javelin throw with an effort of 63.82m, achieved in 2022.

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She competed in eight events this year and won three, but failed to cross the 60m mark in any of them. Her season-best of 57.50m came at the Indian Athletics Final Series in New Delhi in September.

The effort, however, fell 12cm short of the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualification standard of 57.62m for the 2026 Asian Games, ruling out the defending champion from India's squad for the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

Annu's Asian Games title was won by China's Yan Ziyi, who set a Games record of 70.46m. Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi (62.70m) and Sae Takemoto (62.15m) completed the podium.

Annu's difficulties had been evident from the beginning of the season, when her eight-year winning streak in domestic competitions came to an end. She finished third with 55.78m at the Indian Athletics Series in Sangrur in May.

She subsequently returned to winning ways at competitions in Czechia and Bhubaneswar before topping the Asian Games selection trial in New Delhi. However, she could not improve her season-best beyond 57.50m.

Her last 60m-plus throw came at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Chennai in August 2025, where she won with 61.05m. Earlier that month, she had thrown 62.59m in Poland, her first effort beyond 60m in nearly 15 months, followed by 62.01m in Bhubaneswar.

Annu has not announced a timeline for her return to competition but remains determined to make a comeback.

“Now begins a new journey of patience, dedication, hard work, and recovery. I know the road ahead will not be easy, but my determination to represent India once again remains stronger than ever,” she added.

“My dream is still alive. I will work hard, come back stronger, and give my very best to bring glory to India,” she concluded. (ANI)

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