"Another epic fortnight": Djokovic expresses grateful after Wimbledon semi-final exit

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): Serbian legend Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude to Wimbledon fans after another memorable campaign at the tournament as his run came to an end in the semi-finals against World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

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He thanked supporters for their energy and praised Sinner for his outstanding performance, wishing him luck for the final while looking forward to returning to the iconic event.

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"Wimbledon, I have no words. Another epic fortnight at SW19. Thank you for your support and your energy, I appreciate it. Respect to @janniksin on a masterful performance . Good luck for the final. See you soon," Djokovic wrote in an X post.

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Wimbledon, I have no words. Another epic fortnight at SW19. Thank you for your support, your energy, I appreciate it. Respect to @janniksin on a masterful performance 👏. Good luck for the final. See you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HMHTj8uL9 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 11, 2026

Djokovic remains level with Margaret Court on a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and stays one Wimbledon crown behind Roger Federer, with seven titles at the All England Club.

The Serbian great will now turn his attention to the US Open later this summer in pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

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Sinner delivered an emphatic performance to defeat Djokovic in straight sets on Friday and book his place in the Wimbledon men's singles finals for the second consecutive year.

The world No. 1 cruised to a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the seven-time Wimbledon champion at the All England Club. Avenging his semi-final loss to Djokovic at the Australian Open earlier this year--their only previous meeting in 2026--Sinner produced a composed and commanding display to seal the win in two hours and 20 minutes.

Having defeated his great rival Carlos Alcaraz to earn his first Wimbledon title in 2025, Sinner will bid to complete a successful defence of his crown in Sunday's final against Alexander Zverev. (ANI)

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