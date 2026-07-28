"Another leap, another milestone": Kiren Rijiju congratulates Sarvesh Kushare after CWG 2026 silver

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday congratulated Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare for winning the silver medal in the men's high jump event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Taking to X, Rijiju hailed Kushare's performance as another milestone for Indian athletics and said his achievement had brought immense pride to the nation.

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"Another leap, another milestone for Indian athletics! Congratulations to Sarvesh Anil Kushare on winning the Silver Medal in the Men's High Jump event at the #Glasgow2026 Commonwealth Games. Your inspiring performance has brought immense pride to the nation. Wishing you many more successes ahead," Rijiju wrote.

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The Indian national record holder created history by becoming the first athlete from the country to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

Sarvesh cleared 2.25 metres in the final before narrowly missing out on gold after failing to clear 2.28m in three attempts.

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Jamaica's Romaine Beckford also cleared 2.25m but claimed the gold medal on countback after producing a cleaner series, while England's Kimani Jack settled for bronze with a best jump of 2.20m.

The decisive moment came at the 2.25m mark, where Sarvesh succeeded on his third attempt. Beckford, however, cleared the height on his first attempt, giving the Jamaican the advantage that ultimately decided the gold medal.

Sarvesh entered the Commonwealth Games in red-hot form after setting a new Indian national record of 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships just a month earlier.

He carried that momentum into Glasgow, negotiating the early heights confidently before securing a place on the podium with his clearance of 2.25m. (ANI)

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