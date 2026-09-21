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Home / Sports / "Another silver for Bharat": Union Sports Minister hails Indian 10 m air rifle team medalists at Asian Games 2026

"Another silver for Bharat": Union Sports Minister hails Indian 10 m air rifle team medalists at Asian Games 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 09:57 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the shooting trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon for securing a silver in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Japan on Monday.

India's medal run in shooting continued as the trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon secured a silver medal in the men's 10 m air rifle team event at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Monday. Team India managed a silver with a score of 1890.1, short of first-place China's 1899.0. The bronze medal went to South Korea, with a score of 1841.4.

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This marks their third medal of the Asian Games 2026, all of them silver medals coming in shooting.

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Posting on X, Mandaviya wrote, "Another Silver for Bharat! Many congratulations to Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and Himanshu Dhillon on securing the Silver Medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the #AsianGames2026. #Cheer4Bharat."

In the men's 10 air rifle individual qualifying round, also acting as the team final, Rudrankksh finished in third place with 631.8, with Himanshu finishing seventh (630.0). Parth, with a score of 628.3, finished in 11th place. Rudrankksh and Himanshu made it to the individual final as well. The trio combined to produce a silver-winning score of 1890.1 as a team.

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Earlier on Sunday, the women’s 10m Air Rifle event delivered two podium finishes for India, giving the country a strong start on the first full day of competition. Elavenil Valarivan secured silver in the individual final, while Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod combined to claim silver in the team event. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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