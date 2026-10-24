Anrich Nortje ruled out of third Test against Australia with groin injury

Cape Town [South Africa], October 24 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third and final Test against Australia due to a mild groin injury, dealing a blow to the hosts ahead of the series decider, with the contest currently level at 1-1.

Nortje sustained the injury during the fourth morning of the second Test at St George's Park in Gqeberha, leaving the field midway through his fourth over. He spent the remainder of the match in the dressing room, bringing an early end to his return to Test cricket, according to Cricinfo.

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South Africa have not named a replacement for the fast bowler, with Gerald Coetzee, allrounder Corbin Bosch and Cape Town local Dane Paterson among the options to strengthen the pace attack for the final Test, which begins on Tuesday.

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Left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy could also be considered if South Africa opt for a slower bowling option. The remainder of the squad is expected to stay unchanged, with the hosts likely to retain the same batting line-up that featured in Gqeberha.

Nortje had returned to red-ball cricket in the opening Test in Durban after an absence of more than three-and-a-half years. He bowled 40 overs in the match and claimed two wickets in each innings.

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The fast bowler was initially expected to be rested for the second Test, but South Africa included him after he came through the series opener without any apparent problems. Captain Temba Bavuma later acknowledged that selecting Nortje again had been a "risk", given the pacer's history of injuries and lengthy spells on the sidelines.

While the extent of Nortje's recovery period remains unclear, the injury is understood to be less serious than initially feared.

South Africa are also monitoring the fitness of several other players ahead of a busy international summer. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who sustained a hamstring injury during the opening round of the domestic first-class competition, is expected to return next month and could be available for the Bangladesh series.

Ottneil Baartman has already returned to action for the Dolphins in the Pro20 competition, claiming four wickets for 12 runs on Friday after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the domestic season opener.

There is no update on the recovery of 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka or batter Tony de Zorzi, who injured his hamstring during the third ODI against Australia last month.

The third Test between South Africa and Australia begins on Tuesday, with the hosts aiming to clinch the series after the two sides shared the first two matches. (ANI)

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