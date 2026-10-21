Anrich Nortje sustains suspected groin injury during second Test against Australia

Gqeberha (South Africa), October 21 (ANI): South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje sustained a suspected right groin injury during the fourth day of the ongoing second Test against Australia at St George's Park on Wednesday, raising concerns over his availability for the remainder of the match, according to Cricinfo.

Nortje limped off the field three balls into his fourth over during the opening session. Cricket South Africa confirmed at the start of the second session that the pacer would not take the field again for at least the remainder of Australia's first innings.

Advertisement

The injury comes after Nortje returned to Test cricket in Durban, where he bowled 40 overs in his first Test and first-class appearance in more than three and a half years, according to cricinfo.

Advertisement

Questions had been raised over his ability to recover in time for the second Test, given the short turnaround between the matches. However, Nortje had bowled at impressive pace during training two days before the start of the match.

Before leaving the field on Wednesday, Nortje played a key role in South Africa's pace attack as the hosts put Australia's top order under sustained pressure. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne with a stunning catch by Simon Harmer at third slip, leaving Australia struggling at 45/4.

Advertisement

Coming to the match,South Africa bowled Australia out for just 99 runs in their first innings and enforced the follow-on in the ongoing second Test, putting the visitors under immense pressure.

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen led South Africa's bowling attack, claiming five wickets to dismantle Australia's batting order. Wiaan Mulder also contributed with two wickets, as Australia struggled to cope with the hosts' bowling attack. Veteran batter Steve Smith top-scored among Australia's recognised batters with 28 runs off 88 deliveries, including two fours, before being bowled by Mulder.

South Africa's first-innings total was built around a remarkable knock by captain Temba Bavuma, who scored 179 runs, while Marco Jansen contributed 85. The pair helped the hosts recover from an early collapse and take control of the contest.

With South Africa enforcing follow-on, the hosts will look to capitalise on their commanding position and push for victory in the remaining play against Australia and level the three-match series 1-1. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)