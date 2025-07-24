Anshul Kamboj makes Test debut at Old Trafford; family, coach celebrate proud moment

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): It was a moment of pride and emotion for family of pacer Anshul Kamboj as he made his Test debut for India in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Anshul, who has been knocking on the doors of international cricket with consistent performances in domestic cricket, finally got his big break, a moment his coach and family had long been waiting for.

Sharing his joy, Anshul's childhood coach Satish Rana said, "Today we are very proud and happy that our dream has come true. Anshul Kamboj has made his Test debut for India... I hope he will perform very well in this match... Anshul is a very dedicated player. He has always followed my advice..."

Kamboj, known for his strong work ethic and discipline, has risen through the ranks quietly, earning the reputation of a dependable fast bowler. His younger brother Sanyam, couldn't hide their happiness.

"We are very happy...He used to practice daily and he worked very hard...It is very important for India to win the match, otherwise they will lose the series..." Sanyam Kamboj told ANI.

As India battles to stay alive in the series, Anshul's debut adds a fresh spark to the playing XI. With the series in favour of England by 2-1, India will have to play out of their skins to defy this equally competitive English unit.

India is without pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has a left knee injury, and pacer Akash Deep, who is out with a groin niggle.

Akash had taken a ten-wicket haul at Edgbaston earlier in the series. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh's Test debut has also been delayed due to injury. Shardul Thakur has replaced Reddy as an all-rounder, while Kamboj has been handed his maiden international cap.

Kamboj is known for his ability to stick to traditional lengths and hit the deck hard, generating movement. He was part of the India A squad before for the two unofficial Tests against the England Lions and impressed in the second, taking four wickets, including two in a single over. Not just with the ball, Kamboj exuded grit with the bat, stitching an unbeaten 149-run stand with Tanush Kotian in the same contest and scoring a half-century himself.

In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, he scalped 34 wickets in six matches and finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. He created history by becoming only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings against Kerala. In First-Class cricket, Kamboj boasts 79 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 22.88 while maintaining a strike rate of 44.2 and an economy of 3.10. (ANI)

