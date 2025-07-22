New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has endorsed uncapped Anshul Kamboj, who mirrors the traits of Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah, to earn a spot in the final XI ahead of Prashid Krishna for the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England in Manchester, scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Injury struck the India camp and left them bereft of the opportunity to field their balanced XI at Old Trafford. Akash Deep has potentially been ruled out of the contest as he is nursing a groin niggle while Arshdeep Singh will sit out of the fourth Test after sustaining an injury on his hand.

Realising the gravity of the situation, Kamboj was sent to Manchester to add depth to India's depleted pace attack. Debates and discussions have sparked about India's third seam bowling option, with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah bound to spearhead the pace attack.

Advertisement

For Ashwin, Kamboj's "cracking" form in the domestic circuit makes him a better fit to fill the vacant spot, despite Prasidh's presence as India looks to turn around the 1-2 deficit in the series. The 24-year-old's knack for bowling long spells, his wrist position, and impeccable seam movement make him ideal for the English surface.

"If you are going to bring Anshul Kamboj into the XI, I am telling you this is a serious bowling attack. People will say that Anshul will play his first Test. He hasn't played in England, but he was there in the A tour. He has been in cracking form in first-class cricket," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

Advertisement

The right-arm quick found the spotlight on him during the second unofficial Test against England Lions. With his threatening lines and lengths, Kamboj was a constant tormentor of the hosts and returned with match figures of 4/62.

Kamboj has grabbed the headlines with his scoring form and the appetite for shattering records. During last season's Ranji Trophy, he became only the third Indian to take all ten wickets in an innings, following his sizzling spell against Kerala.

He pulled the curtains down on his season, scything 34 scalps in six appearances at a staggering average of 13.79. While representing India C, he tore through the opposition batters in the Duleep Trophy to finish at the top of the wicket-taking chart. Kamboj effortlessly scalped 16 wickets from a mere three fixtures at a healthy average of 17.12.

Ashwin has had firsthand experience of witnessing the menace Kamboj can create during their time in the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. He specifically pointed out Kamboj's flair for understanding the plan puts him in the same bracket as the world's best, Jasprit Bumrah.

"He is averaging around 13. He took 10 wickets in an innings, and he had a kick ass Duleep Trophy. Anshul has a habit of bowling long spells. You need that in England. Anshul will be a good foil for Bumrah and Siraj. Prasidh is an option, but I would go for Anshul. We were impressed with him. His wrist is really good," he said.

"The appreciable thing about Anshul is that he understands the plan. "I have seen that. It's not a trait many fast bowlers possess. Zaheer Khan was one of them. He was amazing. In recent times, Bumrah is one player who understands the plan, and Anshul is in that category," he added.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)