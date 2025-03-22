DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister meets Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Minister meets Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Both sides highlighted the historical ties between India and Antigua &amp; Barbuda. Discussions explored avenues for cooperation in various sports, including Cricket, Football, Rugby, Basketball, and Volleyball.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): H.E. E.P. Chet Greene Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, while on a visit to India called upon Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Government of India at his office at Shram Shakti Bhawan on Friday, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said in a release on Saturday.

Both sides highlighted the historical ties between India and Antigua & Barbuda. Discussions explored avenues for cooperation in various sports, including Cricket, Football, Rugby, Basketball, and Volleyball.

The Antiguan delegation expressed keen interest in expanding mutual support and collaboration at multilateral forums.

Advertisement

The dialogue also covered key areas such as exchange programs for athletes and coaches, sports science, medicine, management, and infrastructure development. Recognizing Sir Viv Richards' immense popularity in India, the Antiguan side sought bilateral assistance to upgrade cricketing facilities in their country, aiming to strengthen their national team.

Additionally, discussions were held on engaging Antigua & Barbuda cricketing legends in coaching academies in India to mentor young talent.

Advertisement

H.E. E.P. Chet Greene conveyed gratitude to the Minister of Sports for his past contributions and acknowledged India's support during the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccine assistance. He appreciated the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in championing the global south, economic growth, healthcare, and digital innovation.

Both sides stressed on enhancing people-to-people relations through cooperation and collaboration in sports. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper