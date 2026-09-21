Antigua, Barbuda Falcons win maiden CPL title after eight-wicket victory over Jamaica Kingsmen

Bridgetown [Barbados], September 21 (ANI): Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won their maiden Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title after defeating tournament debutants Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets in the final in Bridgetown.

Playing only their third CPL season, the Falcons chased down a target of 171 with 20 balls to spare, riding on an unbeaten 89-run partnership between Amir Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz, according to Cricinfo.

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Earlier, Sufyan Moqim delivered a match-winning bowling performance, claiming 4/14 to restrict the Kingsmen to 170/9 despite Maaz Sadaqat's explosive century.

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Sadaqat played a lone hand for the Kingsmen, smashing 114 off 58 balls, including nine sixes and eight fours. His knock contributed more than half of his team's total, while Saim Ayub's 29 was the only other notable contribution.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐂𝐏𝐋 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬! 🇦🇬🏆 Congratulations to 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐚 & 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐝𝐚 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬 on their maiden CPL title!🇦🇬x🇯🇲 #CPL26 #CPLFINAL #ABFvJK #CricketPlayedLouder #RepublicBank https://t.co/mt15B48Daa — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 21, 2026

The Kingsmen had a strong start after losing Kirk McKenzie for a duck in the opening over and Keacy Carty for 9 early in the innings. Sadaqat and Ayub rebuilt the innings with an 80-run partnership, taking the score from 30/2 to 110/2.

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However, Moqim turned the game around for the Falcons with two wickets in the 12th over, dismissing Ayub and Rovman Powell. The Kingsmen then collapsed from 110/2 to 113/6 in three overs, losing momentum despite Sadaqat's continued attack, according to Cricinfo.

In response, Rahkeem Cornwall provided the Falcons with a blazing start, scoring 20 runs in the opening over before being dismissed. Evin Lewis and Jangoo then added 64 runs for the second wicket to put the chase firmly in control.

After Lewis was dismissed for 38, Jangoo and Nawaz guided the Falcons home without further damage. Jangoo remained unbeaten on 57, while Nawaz scored an unbeaten 47 as the pair sealed the eight-wicket victory.

Shadab Khan was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player for his all-round contribution of 132 runs and 11 wickets during the CPL season. (ANI)

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