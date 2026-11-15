Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 15 (ANI): Describing India's thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final of the U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 as an "amazing" experience, young batter Anvay Dravid said it was a special feeling to lift the continental title after a rollercoaster contest that went down to the final ball.

Anvay, son of former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid, along with fellow India U-19 batter VK Vineeth, arrived in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and received a warm welcome at the airport following India's memorable triumph.

"It was a great match yesterday. We were able to win on the last ball, and it was an amazing match. It was a great feeling to win the Asia Cup, especially after such a close match where it was a rollercoaster ride. At one point, we thought we were almost out, but to pull it back from there was amazing...in between, here and there, he (Rahul Dravid) just tells me a few things, not too much," Anvay told the media upon his arrival.

India produced a remarkable performance in the final on Saturday, chasing down Pakistan's imposing target of 338 runs to finish at 339/9 and clinch the title by one wicket at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

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Speaking about the challenging final against Pakistan, Vineeth described representing the country at the Under-19 level as a matter of immense pride, particularly as a cricketer from Tamil Nadu.

"The game was very good. It was very challenging, as we were playing against a good opponent like Pakistan. It is a very proud moment to represent India Under-19 from Tamil Nadu, and it is also a proud moment to win the Asia Cup as a Tamil Nadu player. I will go to the Tamil Nadu Under-19 camp and eventually play the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu, and eventually play at higher levels like the IPL, TNPL, and for the country," Vineeth said.

U19 Coach Yere Goud, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, told the media, "Initially, when they started, I felt they might reach 400. However, the way we brought ourselves back into the game during the last ten overs—I felt that if we could keep them under 350, we would have a real chance. Given how we started and how we finished, I truly believe we can pull this off."

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India's chase was anchored by captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani, who scored 80 off 101 deliveries, while Aaryavir Sehwag contributed 58 off 61 balls. Manal Chauhan further strengthened the chase with an attacking 47 off 32 deliveries.

With India facing the prospect of defeat after losing wickets at regular intervals, Mohit Ulva produced a match-winning unbeaten knock of 49 off just 26 balls, hitting five fours and three sixes. Chigurupati Venkata remained unbeaten on 11 off eight deliveries as India crossed the finish line in the final over.

Earlier, Pakistan had posted a formidable 337/9 after opting to bat first. Usman Khan led their batting effort with 107 off 111 balls, while Abdul Qadir smashed 80 off 54 deliveries. Pakistan captain Farhan Yousaf also chipped in with 63 off 60 balls.

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For India, Kavya Patel claimed four wickets for 68 runs, while Chigurupati Venkata picked up three wickets.

India's dramatic victory over their arch-rivals capped a memorable campaign for the young side, with the team displaying composure and fighting spirit to secure the U-19 continental crown. (ANI)

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