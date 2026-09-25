"Any series against Australia is worth looking forward to": South Africa coach Shukri Conrad

Durban [South Africa], September 25 (ANI): South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad is looking forward to hosting Australia in a three-match ICC World Test Championship series, with the reigning champions set to take on the No. 1-ranked Test side from October 9, according to the ICC.

The series will bring the two teams together again after they contested the 2025 WTC Final at Lord's, where South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets. Aiden Markram's 136 and Kagiso Rabada's nine wickets played a key role in South Africa's triumph.

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With the teams meeting again in the ongoing WTC cycle, Conrad is particularly excited about facing Australia on home soil for the first time since 2018.

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"Any series against Australia is worth looking forward to, and more particularly because it's at home," Conrad told ICC.

"We haven't had international [Test] cricket in South Africa for almost two years. Certainly looking forward to playing in front of our home crowds against arguably the number one side in the world," he added.

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The South Africa head coach also expects the rivalry to add an extra edge to the series following his team's victory over Australia in the WTC Final last year.

"I think there's always spice between South Africa and Australia. Maybe not as spicy as in years gone by, but I think the fact that we put one over them in the (World Test Championship) final last year might add a little bit of spice to what should be a really exciting and spicy series," Conrad said.

"It's always exciting when Australia arrive on our shores and I am sure this one's going to be no different," he added.

"We respect them for the champion side that they are. I think we exposed one or two vulnerabilities in their lineup last year that I think we can build on. We also know that they've got a world-class bowling attack and we certainly have the belief that when we play to our true potential we could find ways of nullifying that. So loads of learnings," the South Africa coach added.

“A three-match series is a lot different to a one-off test. It's our first three-match series in I don't know how long. We are accustomed to playing two-match series. So this is going to make it a real test for us. I think from all the learnings that we have taken from the final and the victory over them, it certainly gives us a belief that when we play to our potential, then we can certainly put one over them," he said.

The two sides’ previous series in the red-ball format came in late 2022 to early 2023, when hosts Australia beat South Africa 2-0 in three matches.

The upcoming three-Test contest will be an important assignment in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, with both sides currently among the leading teams in the standings and eyeing a place at next year’s Ultimate Test at The Oval. Australia occupy the top spot with eight wins from 10 games and a points percentage of 80%, while South Africa sit second with a points percentage of 75%, as quoted by the ICC.

The first Test runs from October 9-13 in Durban, followed by the second in Gqeberha from October 18-22 and the third in Cape Town from October 27-31. (ANI)

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