DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "Anyone can beat any team on their day": Chamara Kapugedera on Zimbabwe defeating Australia in T20 World Cup

"Anyone can beat any team on their day": Chamara Kapugedera on Zimbabwe defeating Australia in T20 World Cup

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:30 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 13 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan skipper Chamara Kapugedera has said Zimbabwe causing an upset by defeating Australia in the T20 World Cup wasn't a shocker as they've been in solid form in the T20s.

Advertisement

He added that this World Cup's already shown how unpredictable it is meaning any team can topple another on its day, so "no surprises" really.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest upset of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating mighty Australia by 23 runs in match 19 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Advertisement

"Australia were the favourites, but Zimbabwe have been playing really good T20 cricket for the past couple of years. So, I think it was not a big surprise. Zimbabwe do play really good T20 cricket. So, anything can happen in this World Cup, as we can see from the few games played: Nepal almost beat England. So, anyone can beat any team on their day. There won't be any surprises," Kapugedera told ANI.

This is the second time that the African nation has beaten Australia in a T20 World Cup match. The first was when Australia lost their group stage match against Zimbabwe in the 2007 edition.

Advertisement

After this win, Zimbabwe have moved into second place in Group B, while Australia slipped down to third place with only one win. Sri Lanka are at the top with a couple of wins.

Zimbabwe will take on Ireland in their next group-stage match on Tuesday, while Australia will face Sri Lanka on Monday.

Kapugedera lauded Sri Lanka for co-hosting the T20 World Cup with defending champions India, saying, "It's great that we get to host another World Cup after 14 years."

"The last time was 2012. Sri Lanka was waiting for one of these opportunities," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts