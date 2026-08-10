APL: Soumyadeep, Sumit smash unbeaten fifties as Nagaon Rangers register maiden win in style

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 10 (ANI): Nagaon Rangers registered their first win of the tournament courtesy a commanding batting display to beat Charaideo Sunrisers by 10 wickets in match number 18 of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

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Soumyadeep Das and Sumit Kashyap put on an exquisite batting performance to see their side home and also register the tournament's first ten-wicket win. With the ball, Bhargav Dutta led a disciplined effort with three wickets to restrict Sunrisers after Hrishikesh Tamuli's fighting knock, according to a release.

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Opting to field first, Nagaon Rangers struck early, removing Pradyun Saikia off the second ball of the contest. Sumit Ghadigaonkar fell soon after for 8, leaving Charaideo Sunrisers in a spot of bother at 32/2 inside the powerplay. Hrishikesh then held the innings together with a well-made 40 off 36 balls, keeping the scoreboard ticking despite wickets falling around him.

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A late flourish from Himanshu Saraswat, who scored an unbeaten on 26 off just 13 balls with three sixes, helped Charaideo Sunrisers post 139/9 in their 20 overs. For Rangers, Bhargav Dutta finished with 3/18, while Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit and Jitu Ali picked up two wickets apiece.

In the run chase, Rangers openers took complete control of the contest, never giving the Sunrisers bowlers a sniff. Sumit and Soumyadeep took the bowling attack apart from the outset, with the latter being the more explosive of the two. He scored an unbeaten 70 off just 36 balls with five fours and six sixes, while Kashyap registered an unbeaten 66 off 44 balls, also studded with a couple of boundaries and six maximums.

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None of the six Sunrisers' bowlers could find a breakthrough, as Rangers chased down the target rather comfortably in 13.2 overs to complete a dominant ten-wicket win - their first of the season, and the first ten-wicket win recorded in this year's Assam Premier League.

Brief Scores:

Nagaon Rangers beat Charaideo Sunrisers by 10 wickets.

Charaideo Sunrisers: 139/9 in 20 overs (Hrishikesh Tamuli 40, Himanshu Saraswat 26*; Bhargav Dutta 3/18, Rahul Singh 2/16, Sunil Lachit 2/23).

Nagaon Rangers: 140/0 in 13.2 overs (Soumyadeep Das 70*, Sumit Kashyap 66*). (ANI)

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